As a "thank you" to Florida first responders, Smoothie King locations in Northeast Florida are giving away free smoothies on Tuesday.

Local heroes with ID or in uniform will be given a 20 oz. smoothie free of charge.

The offer is only available on Tuesday. There are 10 Northeast Florida Smoothie King locations.

