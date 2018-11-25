Florida

FSU president defends head coach Willie Taggart after racist social media post was made about him

Post came after 41-14 loss to Florida

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

FSU President John Thrasher

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University president John Thrasher is defending head football coach Willie Taggart after he was the target of a racist social media post.

The Seminoles finished a disappointing 5-7 season with a 41-14 loss to rival Florida. The loss ended Florida State's 36-year bowl streak.

