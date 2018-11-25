FSU president defends head coach Willie Taggart after racist social media post was made about him

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University president John Thrasher is defending head football coach Willie Taggart after he was the target of a racist social media post.
The Seminoles finished a disappointing 5-7 season with a 41-14 loss to rival Florida. The loss ended Florida State's 36-year bowl streak.
2/2 Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family. — FSU President John Thrasher — Florida State University (@floridastate) November 25, 2018
