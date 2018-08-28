FSU to have early voting site in November election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After a federal-court ruling this summer about early-voting sites on college campuses, the Leon County supervisor of elections will hold early voting at Florida State University’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for the November general election.

The announcement Monday from the county elections office came about a month after U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down a state policy barring early-voting sites on state college and university campuses.

The case stemmed from a 2014 advisory opinion by the state Division of Elections that advised elections supervisors that a 2013 law expanding early voting sites to a variety of public facilities didn’t apply to college or university locales.

The League of Women Voters of Florida, the Andrew Goodman Foundation and six University of Florida and Florida State University students filed a lawsuit this year challenging the prohibition.

After the July ruling, elections supervisors said they did not have time to secure early-voting sites before Tuesday’s primaries.

But the Leon County elections office put out a statement Monday announcing that it had worked with Florida State to open an early-voting site for the Nov. 6 general election.

“While other activities scheduled at the Tucker Center during the early voting period may present some challenges, it is the only campus location offered that can serve multiple student populations for the two-week duration of early voting,” the statement said. “We are heartened by (FSU) President (John) Thrasher’s pledge to do everything necessary to make this a workable solution for all students in our community, so we are moving forward in good faith.”

News Service of Florida