PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating after people spotted egrets with red, blue, and yellow paint on several birds.

The person who reported this incident thought it was perhaps someone with a paintball gun.

The egrets were roaming around the South Pasadena area in Pinellas County.

Birds in Helping Hands posted on Facebook asking for more information.

If you have any inforamtion call FWC at (813) 558-5050.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.