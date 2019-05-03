Gator shows up at Florida hair salon without an appointment

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Customers stopping by a central Florida salon this week were greeted by a hair-raising sight: a wayward alligator loitering in front of the business.

This comical and quintessentially Florida episode played out Tuesday at Hair Obsessions Salon in Port Richey, according to the Port Richey Police Department.

On Thursday, the police department posted several images on Facebook, saying the unexpected guest evidently did not come to the salon for a “haircut or color.”

According to the post, the gator apparently wandered away from home. Fortunately, officers were able to remove the critter without anyone (or anything) getting hurt.

