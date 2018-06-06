General revenue to be updated in August

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida budget watchers should plug Aug. 16 into their calendars.

A panel of state analysts has scheduled a meeting for that day to update general-revenue tax estimates.

The meeting by the panel known as the Revenue Estimating Conference will be an initial step as lawmakers begin working on a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

General revenue, which includes such things as sales taxes, plays a critical role in funding schools, health care and prisons.

The estimates are updated periodically, with the panel analyzing a wide range of economic data.

Lawmakers will negotiate a budget during next spring’s legislative session.

News Service of Florida