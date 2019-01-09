Get a 3-day pass to Universal for less than $54 per day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is giving people another reason to love the Sunshine State.

For a limited time, the popular theme park is giving residents a special ticket offer: You can experience three days at either Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure for less than $54 per day, plus tax.

Residents can also add a fourth day for just $15 more.

The three-day tickets, a total of $159.99, must be purchase before April 4.

You must use your tickets before June 30, 2019. You can also use them on non-consecutive days, and there are no blackout dates.

Guests must present proof of Florida residency at time of ticket purchase, pick-up and redemption.

Click here to buy tickets.

Valid with the promo code from specially-marked packaging of Coca-Cola® or Coke Zero Sugar®.

