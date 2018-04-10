Get a 4-day pass to Universal for less than $42 per day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is giving people another reason to love the Sunshine State. For a limited time, the popular theme park is giving residents a special ticket offer: You can experience both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for less than $42 per day, plus tax.

With this offer, you can also spend the four days enjoying the entertainment of Universal CityWalk, where there is plenty of delicious food, roller-coasters, and meet and greets with your favorite characters.

You can use these tickets anytime from now until June 28, but the pricing is only available until April 30.

You can also use them on non-consecutive days, and there are no blackout dates.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

