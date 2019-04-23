GI LAW could have large impact on military members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Governor's Initiative on Lawyers Assisting Warriors (GI LAW) could have a significant impact on military members in Florida going through legal battles.

Attorney Randy Reep flies F-15s in the National Guard with the rank of lieutenant colonel and unabashedly supports Gov. Ron DeSantis' initiative. The GI LAW would mean pro bono legal services in civil cases for military members.

"With every court situation comes a great deal of expense. This is a way now from the expense standpoint on civil matters to give them a voice that they didn't have previously," Reep said.

Four of Florida's top law firms have committed to the program. Reep predicts most firms in Florida will likely jump at the chance to serve members of the military.

"Three of our four lawyers in the firm are veterans themselves," Reep said. "We don't necessarily seek out veterans issues but we jump on them with enthusiasm."

The initiative could help service members who are dealing with things like contract disputes, collections issues and warranty matters with vehicles.

