Giant leatherback sea turtle spotted nesting on Florida beach

SINGER ISLAND BEACH, Fla. - A giant leatherback sea turtle was spotted daytime nesting on Singer Island Beach in Florida.

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center received an alert from the public and lifeguards.

LMC's research team was able to get samples and measurements. They are calling this a rare occurrence.

"No one really knows why some turtles choose to nest in broad daylight but is a rare occurrence. If you encounter a nesting female, while it is exciting to witness and something truly amazing, please keep your distance so she can safely and successfully lay her eggs."

Leatherbacks are the biggest of all sea turtle species currently living in the world today, and they are one of the three species that nest on our beaches regularly.

