Giant wolfdog 'Yuki' at Florida sanctuary goes viral

Naples, Fla. - Yuki, a wolfdog currently living at a sanctuary in Florida, has gone viral over his big size and big heart.

Shy Wolf Sanctuary says Yuki was only eight months old when he was taken to a kill shelter. He had been diagnosed with a tumor as a puppy and was "too much to handle."

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Naples took Yuki in. He is now the center of attention and is very much a "ham."

"Yuki is a ladies man and a select group of female volunteers have been allowed in what we call his “harem,” the website says.

Stations report Yuki is 87.5% Gray Wolf, 8.6% Siberian Husky, and 3.9% German Shepherd.

