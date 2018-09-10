GOP governor candidate Ron DeSantis resigns from Congress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is resigning from Congress as he mounts his bid to become Florida's next governor.

DeSantis sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday announcing his immediate resignation from Congressional District 6.

"As the Republican nominee for governor of Florida, it is clear to me that I will likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days for this Congress. Under these circumstances, it would be inappropriate for me to accept a salary," DeSantis wrote.

DOCUMENT: DeSantis' letter to Speaker Ryan

DeSantis is locked in a tight battle against Democratic nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits and is running for the U.S. Senate.

Gillum upset several other Democratic nominees in the Aug. 28 primary and has garnered national attention since then. In the immediate aftermath, he has raised more money than DeSantis.

After three terms in Congress representing the district that includes part of St. Johns County, DeSantis was not seeking re-election. Democrat Nancy Soderberg and Republican Michael Waltz prevailed in their party primaries in the 6th Congressional District and will face each other in November.

