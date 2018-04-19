GOP gubernatorial candidates to debate in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Republican Party of Florida, partnering with Fox News, announced Thursday that a nationally televised debate among the party’s gubernatorial candidates will be held June 28 in Orlando.

State Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Congressman Ron DeSantis are among the announced Republican candidates to succeed outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

State House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, also has been weighing a gubernatorial bid but has not announced a decision.

The one-hour debate, starting at 6:30 p.m., will be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center and serve as a kickoff for the state Republican Party’s two-day “Sunshine Summit.”

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are expected to moderate the debate, according to a news release from the party.

The debate will be held two months before the Aug. 28 primary election.

News Service of Florida