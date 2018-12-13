GOP House members gear up for 2020 races

New House members Chuck Brannan and Elizabeth Fetterhoff and Rep. Chuck Clemons have joined a parade of lawmakers preparing to run for re-election in 2020.

Brannan, R-Macclenny, opened a campaign account this week as a first step toward running for re-election in House District 10, which is made up of Baker, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee and part of Alachua counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Brannan was elected to the House in the Nov. 6 election, as he captured an open seat with 72.8 percent of the vote.

Also this week, Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, opened a 2020 campaign account in Volusia County’s House District 26. Fetterhoff narrowly defeated former Rep. Patrick Henry, D-Daytona Beach, last month.

Meanwhile, Clemons, R-Newberry, has opened an account to seek a third term in 2020 in House District 21, which is made up of Dixie, Gilchrist and part of Alachua counties. Clemons won 51.4 percent of the vote as he defended his seat in the Nov. 6 election.

