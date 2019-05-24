Gov. DeSantis signs off on court changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will change how lawsuits are divvied up among county and circuit courts across the state. Under current law, lawsuits involving amounts up to $15,000 are filed in county courts, while cases with larger disputed amounts are filed in circuit courts.

The bill (HB 337), sponsored by Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, will increase the threshold for county-court cases to $30,000 on Jan. 1 and $50,000 in January 2023. The $15,000 threshold had not been changed since 1992, a House staff analysis said.

News Service of Florida