Gov. DeSantis signs smokable medical marijuana bill into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 182 into law, repealing the ban on smokable medical marijuana.

It is the first bill to go to the governor's desk during the current 6-day legislative session.

“Today is a landmark victory for patients across Florida and for our democracy," Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried said. "It’s a triumph owed to the relentless advocacy of Floridians who refused to be silenced. Our state must not disregard the voice of its people – when the people’s will is nullified by those with authority, liberty cannot survive. Patients should be able to access medicine in the form their doctor determines best for them. Whether it’s smoking medical marijuana or other delivery mechanisms, treatment decisions should be made by physicians, not politicians.”

Voters approved medical marijuana in 2016, but lawmakers banned smokable forms of the plant in a bill signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2017. The state was sued over the issue, and a judge declared the ban unconstitutional. Scott, now a Republican U.S. senator, appealed the ruling.

