Gov. Desantis, wife expecting 3rd child next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, announced Thursday that they are expecting their third child.

Casey DeSantis posted a photo on her Twitter account with the governor and their two young children, Madison and Mason. The governor is sporting a huge grin as he holds a sonogram image of baby No. 3.

Casey DeSantis said the couple are celebrating their 10-year anniversary with the news that their family is growing.

"The latest addition to the DeSantis crew will arrive next year," she wrote.

The governor shared his wife's Tweet to his official Twitter page, adding that they are "overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift."

He joked that the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee will have to stay baby-proofed a while longer.

The couple have not yet announced an exact due date. There was also no hint yet of what Baby No. 3's name could be. Got any good ideas on that front? Share them in the comments below.

