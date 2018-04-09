Florida

Gov. Rick Scott to announce Senate run Monday morning

Florida's 2-term governor will take on Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson

By Tracy Armbruster - Producer

Rick Scott (R) to enter the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Bill Nelson (D)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott plans to enter the U.S. Senate race. In a Twitter posting, he says the announcement will happen Monday morning at 10 a.m. and will be carried live on Facebook.

The event will take place at ODC Construction in Orlando, followed by a second announcement at Sun Harvest in Fort Myers.

More Headlines

Scott will face incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, who is seeking a fourth term.

While Scott has yet to confirm he is announcing his candidacy, political analysts believe that will be Monday's announcement.

Scott, 65, has served two terms as Florida's governor.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.