Gov. Rick Scott to announce Senate run Monday morning

Rick Scott (R) to enter the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Bill Nelson (D)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott plans to enter the U.S. Senate race. In a Twitter posting, he says the announcement will happen Monday morning at 10 a.m. and will be carried live on Facebook.

The event will take place at ODC Construction in Orlando, followed by a second announcement at Sun Harvest in Fort Myers.

Scott will face incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, who is seeking a fourth term.

While Scott has yet to confirm he is announcing his candidacy, political analysts believe that will be Monday's announcement.

Scott, 65, has served two terms as Florida's governor.

Please join me on Facebook Live, tomorrow at 10AM to hear my big announcement. https://t.co/xUNFWdyGxN pic.twitter.com/ov8mItqZXZ — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 8, 2018

Great talking with folks in Wildwood! We discussed a host of issues from the importance of protecting Medicare to legislation I’ve filed to create fuel reserves along hurricane evacuation routes, like here in Sumter County. pic.twitter.com/eDs6wlyCgi — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) April 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.