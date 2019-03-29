Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends SunPass fees, penalties until June

TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the continued suspension of fees and penalties for SunPass and Toll-By-Plate customers until June 1, 2019.

It comes after errors by SunPass left customers with overdue bills.

The Governor says he's heard concerns and he wants to make sure Floridians are protected.

“This is a technology issue for Conduent, but it’s a customer-service issue for citizens. I’ve been working closely with the new FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault to ensure customers are protected and receive a premium level of service,” DeSantis said in a release.

Thibault instructed the turnpike to assess "maximum performance penalties allowed under the contract for Conduent's operational and performance deficiencies, which totals $4.6 million to date," he said in the release.

If customers have any questions, they can log onto www.sunpass.com or call 1-888-865-5352.

