Gov. Scott faces decisions on 14 bills this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott will act on at least 14 bills this week, including a proposal (HB 67) to create a slavery memorial at the Capitol and a measure (HB 41) dealing with “pregnancy support” services.

Scott faces a Saturday deadline for signing, vetoing or allowing the bills to become law without his signature.

The bills were passed during the legislative session that ended March 11.

Scott’s office has already said he is expected to sign the slavery-memorial bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Kionee McGhee, D-Miami, Rep. Larry Lee Jr., D-Port St. Lucie, and Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg.

It calls for the Department of Management Services to develop a plan and costs for the memorial on the Capitol grounds and to then submit the plan to the governor and legislative leaders.

The pregnancy support-services bill would put into law a longstanding initiative that provides services to women and encourages carrying pregnancies to term.

In the past, the controversial program has been approved annually in the state budget.

The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach.

News Service of Florida