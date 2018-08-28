Gov. Scott taps Kapusta to lead DCF

Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday named Rebecca Kapusta to serve as interim secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Kapusta has been at the department for 12 years, most recently working as assistant secretary for operations, according to a news release from Scott’s office. She previously worked in the legal department, including as the department’s general counsel.

Kapusta will replace Secretary Mike Carroll, who announced recently he is leaving the agency effective Sept. 6. She earns $125,000 annually, according to a state website.

Among other things, the Department of Children and Families administers mental-health, homeless and foster-care programs. The department also determines Medicaid eligibility and administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

News Service of Florida