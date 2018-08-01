Hand, foot, and mouth disease on the rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you've noticed an uptick in the mentions of hand, foot, and mouth disease lately, you're not alone.

The contagious illness that is prominent among kids under 10 has been making headlines recently after two Major League Baseball players were diagnosed with the disease over the last few weeks.

However, the disease is on the rise in several states, worrying doctors as the start of school is right around the corner.

Symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease include fever, painful mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet.

Outbreaks can easily occur in confined places, so "home, day care, college, the military would all be plausible situations," Dr. Mark Pasternack told CNN. With an incubation period of three to five days, it's good to be vigilant about keeping bathrooms, kitchens and other shared spaces clean.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.