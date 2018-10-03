Health insurance enrollment dips in 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Overall enrollment in Florida’s commercial health-insurance market in 2017 dipped by more than 96,000 people, or 2.55 percent, from the previous year, a new state report shows.

While the number of people covered decreased, insurance companies collected $20 billion in premiums for 2017, a nearly 6 percent increase from 2016.

Members of the Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board will discuss the numbers, part of an annual market report, during a meeting Thursday.

The board’s staff each year prepares a report that provides an update on the overall market but also homes in on the state’s three insurance segments: individual coverage; small group (businesses with between one and 50 employees); and large group.

At the end of December 2017, 1,653,843, people were in individual plans, a 2.68 percent decrease from the prior year, and 523,034 people were in small-group plans, a 4.51 percent dip, according to the new report.

The large group market --- for employers with more than 50 workers --- saw a .06 percent increase in enrollment in 2017 and covered 1,532,920 people.

The report does not include data on Medicaid or Medicare. However, Affordable Care Act policies sold on the federal health-insurance exchange are included in the information on the individual market.

The board was established in state law to make recommendations to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Legislature on health-insurance issues.

News Service of Florida