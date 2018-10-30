Florida

Florida helicopter crash kills 2, injuries 1

By Associated Press
Highlands County Sheriff's Office

SEBRING, Fla. - A helicopter has crashed into a mobile home park in Florida, killing two and injuring another, authorities said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Twitter that the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said two people in the helicopter were killed, and one person was injured on the ground. The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Officials said one mobile home destroyed, and another was damaged.

Authorities did not immediately identify the dead or injured or release what might have caused the crash.

