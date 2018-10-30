Florida helicopter crash kills 2, injuries 1

SEBRING, Fla. - A helicopter has crashed into a mobile home park in Florida, killing two and injuring another, authorities said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Twitter that the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said two people in the helicopter were killed, and one person was injured on the ground. The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Officials said one mobile home destroyed, and another was damaged.

Authorities did not immediately identify the dead or injured or release what might have caused the crash.

HELICOPTER CRASH: Another confirmed fatality, bringing the total to 2. Both believed to be from the helicopter. One person on the ground was injured pic.twitter.com/X21bizDbkA — Highlands Co Sheriff (@HighCoSheriff) October 30, 2018

