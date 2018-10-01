‘Hope' scholarship motorist contributions start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida auto dealers were required Monday to begin carrying out part of a new law that will allow car buyers to help fund the controversial “Hope” scholarship program.

Under the law, car buyers can voluntarily shift up to $105 from the sales taxes they would normally pay on vehicle transactions to the Hope scholarship program.

The scholarships, approved during this year’s legislative session, will allow students who are victims of bullying or other violence to receive public funding to move to private schools.

Opponents have argued, in part, that the bullying issue is being used to expand school vouchers to thousands of students.

If vehicle buyers want to make contributions, they have to fill out a form designating the money to go to the scholarship program, according to information posted on the Florida Automobile Dealers Association website.

Dealers then will send the money to the non-profit group Step Up for Students, which helps administer the program.

News Service of Florida