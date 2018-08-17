Could Florida's red tide problems affect your family vacation?

Red tide is a problem along Florida’s Gulf Coast beaches and that has vacationers worried.

In fact, the problem is so bad that Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in a number of Florida counties.

The Better Business Bureau is getting complaints that some of the businesses offering vacation rentals and other services in the affected areas aren’t warning vacationers about the problem.

So, how can you protect your vacation investment, and should you cancel your reservation?

As a consumer, it’s important to know your rights and understand the terms and conditions for a vacation rental or the refund policy for a hotel reservation.

Under Florida law, establishments are not required to issue refunds for prepaid reservations.

The Better Business Bureau says communication with the business is key. Talk with management and see if they can help resolve your issue. Most want to keep you as a customer and will work with you to find a reasonable solution.

If you want information about current conditions involving red tide, you can visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife website: www.myfwc.com.

If you have a problem with your hotel reservation, the Better Business Bureau may help. Its website is: www.bbb.org/vacation.

