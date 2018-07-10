Humane society, Grey2K pump money into ballot measure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two animal-rights groups have started putting their money behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban greyhound racing in Florida.

The Humane Society of the United States and Grey2K USA Worldwide each contributed $100,000 in June to the Committee to Protect Dogs, a political committee backing Amendment 13 on the November ballot, according to a newly filed finance report.

Grey2K also contributed $55,000 in May and has made in-kind contributions such as staff time.

In all, the Committee to Protect Dogs had raised $317,756 as of June 29 and had nearly $296,000 in cash on hand, the report shows.

The state Constitution Revision Commission placed the proposed greyhound-racing ban on the November ballot.

But the Florida Greyhound Association, which includes greyhound owners and trainers, has filed a lawsuit in Leon County circuit court seeking to block the ballot measure.

The pending lawsuit contends that the ballot language is flawed.

News Service of Florida