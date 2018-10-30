Hurricane insured losses top $2 billion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With residents and businesses gradually reporting claims, the estimated insured losses from Hurricane Michael have topped $2 billion, according to data compiled by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

As of Monday afternoon, 108,560 claims had been filed, with estimated insured losses at $2.034 billion.

The largest number of claims, 77,239, involved residential property. By far, the largest number of claims were in Bay County, where 64,731 had been filed.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10 in Mexico Beach in southeastern Bay County and caused extensive damage in the Panama City area before plowing north into Georgia.

Jackson County had the second-largest number of claims as of Monday afternoon, with 11,195. It was followed by Leon County, with 7,131 claims; Gulf County, with 6,281 claims; Gadsden County, with 4,497 claims; and Calhoun County, with 3,317 claims, according to the data posted on the Office of Insurance Regulation website.

News Service of Florida