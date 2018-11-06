Hurricane Michael insured losses at $2.6 billion in Florida

MARIANNA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Commercial buildings on the square in Marianna were heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 13, 2018 in Marianna, Florida. According to reports, at least 18 people have died since Hurricane Michael made…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With more than half of the claims coming from Bay County, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Michael have reached $2.6 billion, according to information posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

The total number of claims has increased to 115,423, with 80,445 involving residential property.

Of the overall number, 36.5 percent of claims have been closed, according to the data compiled as of Monday afternoon.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10 in Mexico Beach in southeastern Bay County as a Category 4 storm.

Bay County has had 69,769 claims, with Jackson County having the next-highest total at 11,847 claims.

They are followed by Leon County, with 7,503 claims; Gulf County, with 6,644 claims; Gadsden County, with 4,862 claims; and Calhoun County, with 3,535 claims.

News Service of Florida