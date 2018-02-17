'I just didn't believe it,' says former News4Jax intern who grew up near Stoneman Douglas

A former News4Jax intern grew up just blocks from the South Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.

Jenna Cisneros still has many friends who attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

She also taught students in the high school's marching band while she was attending college.

Cisneros told News4Jax on FaceTime Friday night that all she could think about was the students she knew and her friends whose brothers and sisters were at the school during Wednesday's shooting.

"(It was) unreal. I just didn't believe it. My cousin texted me," Cisneros said. "Then my first instinct was my best friend's brother is still at that school and he is a sophomore."

Thankfully, Cisneros' friend's brother was unharmed.

"I asked ... 'Is he OK?' And luckily, he was," Cisneros said. "But I mean, again, as a sophomore having to run out of the school, it's just crazy to think about."

Seventeen angels, one for each person who was killed, have been displayed at the Parkland Amphitheater, where thousands attended a vigil the night after the attack.

"It's also very sad seeing all the angel statues," Cisneros said. "Again, it just really puts it into perspective not to take anything for granted."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.