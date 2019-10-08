Ice rink with light up bumper cars is coming to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Road trip anyone?

A nighttime ice rink with light up bumper cars is coming to Orlando!

The Australia-based Bumper Cars on Ice tour features a DJ, light up bumper cars, sliding penguins, a bar and more!

You can go solo or your friends for an opportunity to "take life in the fast lane slipping, sliding and smashing into other bumper cars," the website said.

The Bumper Cars tour is expected to visit Orlando in May 2020, FOX 35 reports.

Tickets are $30 you a 12-minute bumper car ice ride and admission to the bar, reports said. Tickets aren't up for grabs just yet, but you can send the company your email, and they will notify you when they go on sale.

All ages are welcome at the event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.