'In God We Trust' signs now required in Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As public school students return from summer break, they will see new signs displaying the Florida state motto -- "In God We Trust."

Gov. Rick Scott signed a law requiring all state public schools display the motto in "a conspicuous place." The measure was part of an education bill signed into law in March.

The bill also requires the motto be displayed in each building used by district school boards.

Rep. Kimberly Daniels (D-Jacksonville) sponsored the bill. According to the Orlando Sentinel, she runs a Christian ministry.

"In God We Trust" has been part of Florida's state seal since 1868. It has been on the state flag since 1900, but has only been the state's motto since 2006.

