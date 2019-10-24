Inmate who threatened to kill federal prosecutor and his family sentenced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida inmate who threatened to kill an assistant U.S. attorney and harm his family will serve 2½ years in a federal prison once his state sentence for armed robbery is completed in 2021.

According to court documents, Dylan Ray Langley, 25, mailed a letter threatened to kill the prosecutor as revenge for him having prosecuted Langley's "brother." He also made serious threats against the prosecutor's family.

When interviewed by federal agents, Langley admitted that he had sent the letter and intended to carry out his threats. He said the "brother" mentioned was not a biological brother but a fellow gang member.

During a second interview with agents, Langley claimed that he never intended to carry out the threat and mistakenly had believed that threatening a federal official would result in him being moved from state custody into federal custody.

Langley pleaded guilty June 19 to using the U.S. mail to threaten to injure an officer of the United States. U.S. District Judge Brian Davis sentenced Langley this week.

