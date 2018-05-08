Interim memorial opens for 49 killed at Pulse nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. - An interim memorial for the 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida has opened to the public.

The onePULSE Foundation says the temporary memorial opened Tuesday afternoon at the site of the Pulse nightclub, which has remained closed since the June 2016 shooting.

The club's sign was improved, and a fountain destroyed by gunfire was restored. A new fence surrounding the club's perimeter features panels and murals honoring the victims, survivors and first responders.

Planning and designing continues for the permanent memorial. A search for architects will begin in July.

Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at the club. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during a three-hour standoff before he was killed in a shootout with police.

