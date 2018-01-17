Interlachen man wins $2 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Interlachen man is going to have newfound relatives coming out of the woodwork after winning $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Kenneth Hall, Jr., 48, won the top prize in the Florida 50X The Cash game, state lottery officials announced Wednesday. He collected the winnings with a lump-sum payment of $1.6 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, Hall bought the winning ticket from the Circle K convenience store on State Road 20 in Interlachen. Good for the store, too -- they'll collect a $4,000 commission.

Scratch-off tickets generated more than $784 million for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund last year, making up roughly 68 percent of overall ticket sales.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.