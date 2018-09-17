Internet voting proposal emerges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A newly proposed constitutional amendment seeks to give voters the choice of casting ballots on the internet.

An Orlando-based political committee called Florida For Change filed the proposal with the state Division of Elections, according to information posted on the division’s website.

The earliest that the proposal could go before voters is 2020. But Florida For Change would have to submit hundreds of thousands of petition signatures and get the ballot wording approved by the Florida Supreme Court.

Groups that placed initiatives on this year’s ballot were required to submit 766,200 valid petition signatures.

Florida For Change had not raised any money as of Sept. 7, a finance report shows.

News Service of Florida