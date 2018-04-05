Is Universal planning to build 4th theme park in Orlando?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thrill-seekers, get ready?

News4Jax's sister station WKMG-TV reports Universal Orlando Resort may be planning to build its its fourth theme park in Central Florida.

The popular theme park blog "Disney And More" says the new theme park is code-named "Project 314," and that Universal is recruiting "creative people" to jump-start the project.

According to WKMG, the blog cited a "very reliable insider source," whose tips have been accurate in the past.

Universal Orlando Resorts currently has three theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

Over the last several years, WKMG reports, Universal has acquired more than 500 acres of land in Orlando and has obtained permits to begin clearing the area.

Universal declined to comment to WKMG about the speculation surrounding a possible fourth theme park.

