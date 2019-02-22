Israel flying to moon after SpaceX launch

Israel showed off the prototype of a new nano spaceship during a 2011 press conference held by its SpaceIL organization.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Israel is on its way to the moon, following a dramatic nighttime launch by SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off late Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rocket is carrying three separate spacecraft, most notably Israel's privately funded lunar lander. It's a first not just for Israel but for commercial space.

Israel seeks to become only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after Russia, the U.S. and China. It will take the four-legged lander nearly two months to reach the moon. If all goes well, touchdown would be April 11.

The lander is called Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis or "In the Beginning."

