Doctor accused of sexual battery on 15-year-old boy

DELAND, Fla. - A Jacksonville doctor is facing a sexual battery charge after he was found in bed with a 15-year-old boy early Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Ralys, 30, is listed as a first-year resident in family medicine at Orange Park Medical Center.

He was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Thursday after a witness said he found Ralys on top of the teenage boy in bed. Investigators said the victim told detectives Ralys sexually battered him.

Detectives said the witness removed Ralys from the house immediately after he walked in on the incident in the bedroom. He was outside when deputies arrived to take him into custody.

Ralys is charged with sexual battery on a victim over the age of 12/under the age of 18.

Investigators said while there are no reports of additional victims at this time, additional charges are possible pending the investigation.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may have information about any similar incidents to contact detectives at 386-323-3574.

Ralys is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

