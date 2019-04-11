Jacksonville woman, 19, dies after fall from 6th floor balcony

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old Jacksonville woman fell to her death from a sixth-floor hotel balcony this week after her boyfriend tried repeatedly to pull her to safety, authorities said.

Daytona Beach police identified the woman as Alexis Carroll of Jacksonville.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that an officer from Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue was patrolling Tuesday night and saw Carroll fall from the balcony at the Holiday Inn property.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a couple yelling in the room before the woman went onto the balcony.

Hotel security showed up and left. The woman returned to the balcony and yelled at the people next door for calling security.

Police said resort video cameras showed Carroll hanging off the balcony and her boyfriend trying about five times to pull her to safety.

