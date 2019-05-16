Jacksonville woman wins $500,000 in lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has won the top prize in a Florida lottery scratch-off game. Vicky Brymer, 46, took home $500,000 minus taxes, after buying her winning ticket from Food Max on Beach Boulevard.

The $5 game called Crossword Extra Play launched in April and features more than $69 million in prizes, including eight top prizes of $500,000.

Florida Lottery officials said scratch-off games generate more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund and account for 69% of ticket sales.

Brymer has not said what she plans to do with her winnings and decided not to have her photograph taken.

