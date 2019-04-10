John Morgan plows more money into minimum wage fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Prominent Orlando trial lawyer John Morgan continues to up the ante for a proposed constitutional amendment that would increase Florida’s minimum wage.

The Morgan Firm PA in March contributed $373,259 to a political committee that is leading efforts to put the proposed amendment on the November 2020 ballot, according to a newly filed finance report.

Combined with earlier contributions from the firm Morgan & Morgan P.A., the latest contributions bring to nearly $980,000 the amount Morgan’s firms have provided to the committee Florida For A Fair Wage.

Under the proposed amendment, the state’s minimum wage would go to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021 and increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026.

The state’s minimum wage this year is $8.46 an hour.

Florida For A Fair Wage, which is chaired by Morgan, has submitted 92,225 valid petition signatures to the state, enough to trigger a review by the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording.

If cleared by the Supreme Court, the committee would need to submit an overall total of 766,200 signatures to get on the 2020 ballot.

News Service of Florida