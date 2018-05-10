Judicial vacancy sparks legal battle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A would-be judicial candidate has filed a lawsuit seeking to require that a Northeast Florida circuit judge be replaced in this year’s elections rather than through an appointment by Gov. Rick Scott.

Attorney David Trotti filed the lawsuit this week in Leon County circuit court against Scott and Secretary of State Ken Detzner.

The dispute stems from the upcoming retirement of Robert Foster, a judge in the 4th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Duval, Nassau and Clay counties.

Foster was expected to leave office Jan. 7, 2019, which would be the end of his term, because of a mandatory retirement age.

But on April 2, Foster sent a letter to Scott making the retirement effective Dec. 31, four business days ahead of schedule.

In similar disputes in recent years, the Florida Department of State has taken the position that Scott’s acceptance of a judicial resignation before the start of an election-qualifying period creates a vacancy that will be filled by appointment, rather than election.

The qualifying period for judicial races was last week. Trotti, who lost a similar case in 2014, sought to qualify to run for Foster’s seat but was denied.

He argues in the lawsuit, filed Monday, that the judicial seat should be filled by voters.

“Under no analysis or holding of the Florida Supreme Court is a four-day vacancy of a judicial officer an unreasonable vacancy that necessitates circumventing the electoral process in favor of a gubernatorial appointment resulting in the judicial appointment,” the lawsuit says.

The 4th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission formally announced Foster’s vacancy on May 1 and set a May 23 application deadline, according to a document included with the lawsuit.

News Service of Florida