Jury awards $700 million to murder victims parents

SEBRING, Fla. - A jury is awarding $700 million to the parents of a Florida man who died after being beaten unconscious and then set on fire while still alive.

The jury reached its verdict Monday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Aaron Doty, who was killed in June 2012 in Highlands County.

The verdict was against Jonathan Ray Rodriguez and Kenneth Edward Felipe, who were convicted of Doty’s murder in 2015.

Investigators said the men were at a party when Felipe punched Doty. Rodriguez then beat him unconscious. The men set him on fire hours later when Doty was unconscious but still alive.

Collecting the award might be difficult as Rodriguez and Felipe are serving two life sentences each on kidnapping and murder convictions.

“There wasn’t going to be any money, that wasn’t something that we were concerned with," Blair Doty, the victim's sister, told WFTS-TV after the award was announced. "We wanted to drive a message home.”

