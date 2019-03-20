Lake City woman, 24, wins $1M prize from scratch-off lottery ticket

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A 24-year-old Lake City woman claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Kelsey Park chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $710,000, lottery officials said.

According to lottery officials, Park purchased the winning ticket from Stop-N-Go Food Store on Southwest Main Boulevard at Southwest Montgomery Drive in Lake City. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 Gold Rush Classic game launched in October 2018 and offers players the opportunity to win up to $5 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.99.

Scratch-offs generated more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2017-18, making up roughly 69 percent of ticket sales.

