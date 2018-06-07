Legendary Grand Floridian greeter Richard Gerth has passed away

ORLANDO, Fla. - The adored greeter at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Richard Gerth, has sadly passed away. He was 92, wdwinfo reports.

The report says Richard Gerth started working at Walt Disney World in 1991, and greeted families for generations.

A Facebook fan page made for the greeter posted a photo to remember the amazing man.

"At the time of passing he was resting very peacefully and surrounded by his family," the post says.

Others remember Richard and thank him.

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart” - Winnie the Pooh

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.