JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is some free fun that will be available for your children.

LEGOLAND Florida is offering free admission to children ages 3 and 4.

Those who are eligible will get a free Preschooler pass that's valid from Jan. 10 to Feb. 18.

You must be a Florida resident to get this deal.

To get the pass, bring a copy of your child's birth certificate or passport to the admission ticket window.

