Lottery posts record $6.7 billion in sales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Thanks in part to strong Powerball and Mega Million jackpots, Florida Lottery sales grew 8 percent to a record $6.7 billion over the past year, according to the state agency.

“We had a couple of good jackpots last year,” Lottery Deputy Secretary of Sales Mike Purcell said. “We had a Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, and we had a Mega Millions jackpot of about $393 million. Those help contribute to it.”

Scratch-off tickets accounted for 69 percent of the sales in the 2017-2018 fiscal year that ended June 30.

Scratch game sales were up about $400 million from the prior fiscal year, according to Purcell.

The Lottery anticipates that up to $1.75 billion of the money generated by the sales will be transferred to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

News Service of Florida