Lottery warnings teed up for DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With little discussion, the House on Friday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would require lottery tickets and promotions to carry warnings about addiction.

The House voted 98-8 to approve the measure (HB 629), sponsored by Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.

The Senate approved it Thursday in a 27-13 vote, which means the bill is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill (HB 629) would require all tickets and promotions -- including radio and television advertisements and billboards -- to include the words: “Warning: Lottery games may be addictive,” or “Play responsibly.”

But the bill drew opposition from Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell, and critics raised concerns about the potential impact on education funding, which relies in part on the lottery.

Former Gov. Rick Scott vetoed a similar measure in 2017, saying it would impose “burdensome regulations” on the games and retailers.

News Service of Florida