Maddox agrees to revocation of law license

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After pleading guilty last month to fraud-related charges, former Florida Democratic Party Chairman Scott Maddox has agreed to the revocation of his license to practice law, according to a filing late Monday at the state Supreme Court.

Maddox, who also ran in the past for governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, was suspended from practicing law Aug. 15 after pleading guilty to honest-services wire fraud, honest-services mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The charges were part of a federal investigation into Tallahassee city government, where Maddox served as a city commissioner.

He faces a maximum of 45 years in prison and $750,000 in fines when he is sentenced in mid-November.

In the Supreme Court filing, Maddox agreed to reimburse The Florida Bar for costs incurred in his disciplinary cases and to take other steps.

“Petitioner (Maddox) agrees to eliminate all indicia of petitioner's status as an attorney on social media, telephone listings, stationery, checks, business cards, office signs, or any other indicia of his status as an attorney, whatsoever,” the filing said. “Petitioner will no longer hold himself out as a licensed attorney.”

The 51-year-old Maddox has been a member of The Florida Bar since October 1995.

In the petition, he said revoking his status as an attorney “will not adversely affect the public interest, the integrity of the courts, or the confidence of the public in the legal profession.”

The filing asks the Supreme Court to approve the revocation “with leave to seek readmission,” which could leave open the possibility of Maddox trying to practice in the future.

News Service of Florida